Jasmine fetches ₹600/kg as arrivals decline

Prices of jasmine flower increased to ₹600 a kg at the markets in Erode on Thursday.

“At the Sathyamangalam Flower Farmers Association Shandy, the price was just ₹175 a week ago and yesterday it was sold at ₹525. Today, the traders quoted ₹600 a kg for the flower. The rise in prices is also due to the decrease in arrival, as for the past two days the arrival was only three tonnes as against five tonnes during the last week,” said Muthuswamy, President, Sathyamangalam Flower Farmers Association.

He said this increase is also due to opening of small temples around Sathyamangalam and other parts of Erode.

Mullai or Arabian jasmine, too, increased to ₹225-250 a kg and today 1,500 kg of the flower was sold.