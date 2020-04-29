Jewellery exporters to cut rough diamond import

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has suggested exporters to voluntarily curb import of rough diamonds for 30 days from May 15 to cut losses and reduce bank debt.
Even as the diamond content in jewellery remained constant, rough diamond prices and sales have increased steadily in the last few years, squeezing the margin of cut and polishing industry.
Curtailing rough imports will reduce demand and make mining companies lower rough prices. The GJEPC will review the situation in second week of June to suggest further course of action.
Though the mining companies have achieved higher turnover and greater production, the mid-stream value addition has stagnated at $5 billion, out of a retail jewellery sales of $80 billion.
After the Covid-19 outbreak, most jewellery importing countries have declared ‘force majeure’ and made it difficult for Indian exporters to recover their dues.
In order to protect the interest of the industry, the GJEPC has suggested members may consider the option of curtailing imports of rough diamonds for 30 days from May 15.
The suspension of rough imports will help bring an equilibrium between demand and prices amid sharp drop in global jewellery sales.
Colin Shah, Vice-Chairman, GJEPC, said the industry may take more time to find the new normal, which could be about 20 per cent below the pre-Covid level in value terms.
With India holding a monopoly in cutting and polishing diamonds, it is only appropriate that it should have more power over pricing of diamonds, he said.
The decision to suspend rough imports will send a strong signal to banks that the industry will not increase its debt when consumers demand is at its low. The responsible decision of the industry may encourage banks not to reduce credit exposure to the industry, he added.
Given that the industry’s annual exports of about $45 billion, its exposure to banks is low at about $9.5 billion.
If the diamond sector tides over the next three months, situation should be under control before the demand picks up next year, said Shah.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
The funds will have to repay borrowings first; the portfolios have notable investments in bonds with higher ...
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
Reliance Industries, it appears, is doubling down on its mega balance sheet deleveraging plan and becoming net ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...