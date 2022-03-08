JSW Steel output up 21 pc in Feb

JSW Steel has reported that its crude steel production was up 21 per cent in February to 1.58 million tonnes against 1.31 mt logged in the same period last year.

Flat steel output increased 25 per cent to 1.15 mt (9.27 lakh tonnes) while long product jumped 8 per cent to 3.67 lakh tonnes.

The capacity utilisation of th company was 88 per cent while it was at 98 per cent at Dolvi where the company doubled capacity to 10 mtpa

However, on a sequential basis, the company's crude steel output is down four per cent compared to 1.65 mt logged in January while flat and long products production dipped eight per cent and two per cent in the same period.