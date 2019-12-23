Kochi pepper market remains steady

An unfavourable climate across the growing regions seem to be adding pressure to old pepper stock prices, as the present conditions is prompting farmers to delay the current harvest.

The Kochi pepper market remained steady on Monday with an average price realisation of Rs 334 per kg, as recorded in the previous week. The total quantity traded was 18 tonnes and the new pepper was quoting at Rs 319 per kg.

The pepper which was traded in the terminal market was either from Karnataka or imported from Sri Lanka with bulk density of 525-530 gl only, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

According to him, new pepper harvest is now getting concentrated towards green pepper supply because of the current unfavourable climate. It requires a continuous four day sunshine after plucking the spikes from vines. If it is not dried properly immediately after harvest, the quality of pepper will get deteriorated. The bulk density of pepper berries will be affected if they are not dried properly after harvest.

The dehydrated green pepper industry also of the opinion that the present green pepper quality which are receiving has also not attaining required bulk density. All these factors have lead to further delay in harvesting of matured pepper, thereby giving pressure on the old crop stock prices, he said.

Moreover, Sabarimala pilgrim demand has enthused farmers especially in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts as they could able to sell good quality (10-12 tonnes per day) in retail packaging at Rs 450-500 per kg.

Meanwhile, the sales disruptions being faced in the wholesale markets in North India following the CAA agitation last week has started functioning normal other than the market in Ranchi due to Jharkhand elections. But many of markets have reported a subdued buying may be because of lower demand or liquidity crunch, said Shamji.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that pepper January futures remained flat at Rs 350.5 when last traded on Monday.