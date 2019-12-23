Kochi pepper market remains steady

Building a safe hang-out online for women
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
An unfavourable climate across the growing regions seem to be adding pressure to old pepper stock prices, as the present conditions is prompting farmers to delay the current harvest.
The Kochi pepper market remained steady on Monday with an average price realisation of Rs 334 per kg, as recorded in the previous week. The total quantity traded was 18 tonnes and the new pepper was quoting at Rs 319 per kg.
The pepper which was traded in the terminal market was either from Karnataka or imported from Sri Lanka with bulk density of 525-530 gl only, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.
According to him, new pepper harvest is now getting concentrated towards green pepper supply because of the current unfavourable climate. It requires a continuous four day sunshine after plucking the spikes from vines. If it is not dried properly immediately after harvest, the quality of pepper will get deteriorated. The bulk density of pepper berries will be affected if they are not dried properly after harvest.
The dehydrated green pepper industry also of the opinion that the present green pepper quality which are receiving has also not attaining required bulk density. All these factors have lead to further delay in harvesting of matured pepper, thereby giving pressure on the old crop stock prices, he said.
Moreover, Sabarimala pilgrim demand has enthused farmers especially in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts as they could able to sell good quality (10-12 tonnes per day) in retail packaging at Rs 450-500 per kg.
Meanwhile, the sales disruptions being faced in the wholesale markets in North India following the CAA agitation last week has started functioning normal other than the market in Ranchi due to Jharkhand elections. But many of markets have reported a subdued buying may be because of lower demand or liquidity crunch, said Shamji.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that pepper January futures remained flat at Rs 350.5 when last traded on Monday.
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
Mann Deshi Foundation runs a management school and operates a community radio
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Flexible payouts, whole-life cover and guaranteed income among the attractions
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...