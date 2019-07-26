Kochi tea auctions: A mixed bag

Subdued demand from exporters has impacted the sale of low-medium and plainer teas at the Kochi auctions.

These particular varieties, comprising both bought leaves and teas from Wayanad and Gudalur, faced difficulties at the auctions due to low bids or lack of bids from exporters.

This has resulted in heavy withdrawals of these items in Sale No 30, trading sources said.

However, good liquoring teas in CTC dust were firm-to-dearer by ₹2-4, and sometimes even more depending upon the quality.

The auctions witnessed improved arrivals of CTC dust and the quantity on offer was 10,41,886.90 kg. The average price quoted has also gone up, touching ₹110.60 per kg against ₹108.46, quoted in the previous week.

Orthodox dust was steady-to-firm and sometimes dearer by ₹2-3. The quantity on offer was 10,000 kg. Exporters and upcountry buyers absorbed a small quantity.

CTC dust, good varieties, fetched ₹109-139, mediums quoted ₹80-125 and plain grades stood at ₹65-78.

In the leaf category, the market for select best Nilgiri whole leaf in orthodox grades was firm-to-dearer. The quantity on offer was 2,29,368 kg.

In CTC leaf, the market for brokens and Fannings was firm-to-dearer by ₹2-3. The quantity on offer was 44,000 kg. Exporters operated at lower levels.

Murugan SRD quoted the best prices of ₹143 in dust grades, while Chamraj OP came to the top in leaf varieties, quoting ₹259.