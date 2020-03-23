Lack of arrivals suspends pepper trade in Kochi

Pepper trade in Kochi was disrupted on Monday as there was no trading or arrival from the primary markets due to the nationwide Janata Curfew on Sunday.

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said pepper consignments from the primary markets in Idukki and Wayanad could not be loaded into trucks because of the complete lockdown on Sunday.

Most traders fear that the closing down of borders by Tamil Nadu will further disrupt truck arrivals carrying pepper from the neighbouring State to Kochi.

Though Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated that there will not be any disruption in the movement of cargo, there are instances of blocking inward trucks unnecessarily by the police departments, both in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Shamji said. Such restrictions have also affected the availability of trucks for outward consignment movement from the terminal market, he added.