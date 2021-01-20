Less offer for Coonoor tea auction

A volume of 16.07 lakh kg has been catalogued for sale 3 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is some 56,000 kg less than the offer for the previous auction.

Of the 16.07 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 15.14 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 93,000 kg orthodox variety. In the leaf tea counter, only 63,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 10.45 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 30,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.69 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 11.08 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.99 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Homedale Estate’s Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, created a new record for the factory last week when Badhusha Tea Co., bought it for ₹ 383 a kg – the highest in 72 years of Homedale’s manufacturing. In the Leaf tea auctions, Homedale’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by GTB, topped at ₹ 356 a kg. These two grades were the only teas which crossed ₹300/kg mark that week. The Broken Orange Pekoe grade of Crosshill Estate Special, auctioned by GTB, came second at ₹ 290 a kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 112-117 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 161-227 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 118-127 and for the best grades, ₹ 171-231.