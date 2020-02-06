Less than half of turmeric arrivals sold at Erode

Sixty per cent of turmeric brought to Erode markets was left unsold on Thursday.

“Though traders are not getting fresh upcountry demand for turmeric, they are buying for local consumption. Traders are giving first preference to the new Mysore-8 variety turmeric. On Thursday 3,300 bags of turmeric, including 200 bags of new turmeric, were kept for sale,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,688-6,860 a quintal of finger turmeric and at ₹5,610-5,807 a quintal of root variety. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,718 and root variety at ₹5,214-6,212. Of the total arrival of 2,004 bags, 789 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹5,289-6,299 and root variety at ₹4,747-5,699. Of the arrival of 506 bags, only 97 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,244-6,559. The root variety was sold at ₹4,811-6,096. Of 770 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 287 bags were sold.