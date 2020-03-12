Less volume for today’s Coonoor tea auction

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
The fall in volume witnessed in recent weeks in the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association continues this week, with the volume catalogued for Sale 11, which will conclude on Friday, declining to 12.95 lakh kg.
This is some 85,000 kg less than the volume offered for last week’s sale. It means the volume has fallen by as much as 2.81 lakh kg in the last fortnight.
Of the 12.95 lakh kg offered, as much as 11.92 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.07 lakh kg to orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 75,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 8.22 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 32,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 3.70 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 8.97 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.02 lakh kg, Dust grades.
Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions last week when its Broken Pekoe Leaf grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Tea Services India Pvt Ltd for ₹311 a kg. At the Dust tea auctions, Homedale Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹300. Three other grades of Homedale teas, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, got ₹292, ₹290 and ₹285. Four grads of Pinewood Estate got ₹226, ₹221, ₹217 and ₹205 while three grades of Vigneshwar Estate got ₹211, ₹208 and ₹204.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹60-62 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹78-126 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹60-62 and for the best grades, ₹78-120.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
Watch the portfolio — large exposure to bonds of weak banks could spell trouble
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...