Lesser demand for turmeric

The traders are getting decreased local demand for turmeric.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,874-7,091 a quintal, root variety ₹5,699-6,400. Of the arrival of 2482 bags of turmeric 1,308 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,881-7,161, root variety ₹5,319-6,481. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,020-7,319, the root variety was sold at ₹5,399-6,729.