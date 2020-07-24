Limited demand dissolves sugar

Sugar prices at Vashi drop by ₹10-20 for M-grade and remained unchanged for S-grade on Friday on decrease demand and higher selling for bold quality. Naka and mill tender rates rule flat on limited activities. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates were (₹/Quintal): S-grade ₹3,322-3,382 (₹3,322-3,382) and M-grade ₹3,400-3,602 (₹3,410-3,622). Naka delivery rates were (₹/Quintal): S-grade ₹3,260-3,330 (₹3,260-3,330) and M-grade ₹3,420-3,476 (₹3,420-3,470).