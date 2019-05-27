Commodities

Low arrivals lift soya

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

Despite slack physical demand, weak availability again perked up soy oil and soybean, with soy refined quoting at ₹757-58 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹725-28. Similarly, soybean quoted higher at ₹3,800, while plant deliveries of soybean were quoted at ₹3,750 a quintal. In the futures segment soybean traded higher with its June and July contracts on the NCDEX closing at ₹4,750 and ₹3,050 a quintal, respectively, on Monday. Soy DOC quoted at ₹31,000 a tonne on weak domestic demand.

