The weak availability and poor crop report have further lifted chana prices in the past one week by ₹200 with chana (kanta) quoted at ₹4,625 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,525 and chana (vishal) at ₹4,500-4,600. Chana dal (average)quoted at ₹5,700-5,800, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,900-6,000, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,100-6,200 . Compared to the last week, chana dal is also ruling ₹200 a quintal higher.