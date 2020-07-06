Lower arrivals fail to lift turmeric

Arrivals of turmeric to the markets in Erode registered a decline on Monday.

“The arrival was just 1,500 bags. Contrary to the usual norm that if the arrival is low prices may improve, the price of the finger and root varieties decreased today. This is due to the quality of the arrived turmeric,”said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

On an average, 50 per cent of the arrivals were sold.

Regarding the price, finger turmeric lost ₹150-450 and that of root variety decreased by ₹100 a quintal.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,233-6,389 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,555-5,569. Of the arrival of 799 bags, 388 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,200-5,869 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,139-5,669. 157 bags were placed for sale, of which 124 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,222-5,880 a quintal, while root variety went for ₹5,299-5,685. All the 188 bags on offer were sold.