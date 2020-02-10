Lower arrivals keep cardamom market steady

Lower arrivals seem to have made cardamom prices steady in the morning trade session at Puttady on Friday, registering an increase of ₹30 per kg across all categories.

However, such strong trend has not witnessed in the afternoon trade and the market remained marginally steady, especially due to the availability of lower quality capsules, traders said. The upcountry demand and local buying helped lift prices in the morning session, while export demand was subdued.

There are reports that planters are unwilling to sell at reduced prices and holding their crop. The online participation was also limited and majority of such traders are not interested in procurement.

The total arrivals in both the trading sessions was 32.1 tonnes, which realised a combined average price of ₹3,542 per kg.

In the morning session, auctioneers South Indian Green Cardamom Company Ltd offered 24.7 tonnes of 124 lots which realised an average price of ₹3,570.98 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹4,003. The offer made by Green House Cardamom Marketing was only 7.4 tonnes of 68 lots in which 6.5 million realised an average price of ₹3,514.17. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹3,891.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said cardamom March futures gained by 0.75 per cent or ₹27.3 to ₹3,650 at close on Friday.