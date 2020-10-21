Lower circuit pounds chana

Lower circuit pounded chana in Indore mandis. Chana (kanta) today declined to ₹5,200 a quintal. In Neemuch mandi also, chana declined. Chana (kanta) was at ₹5,100-₹5,300, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹5,140-₹5,430 a quintal. Decline in chana also dragged its dal. Chana dal (average) declined to ₹6,400-₹6,500, chana dal (medium)- ₹6,600-₹6,700, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,800-₹6,900 a quintal respectively.

Dollar chana ruled stable on weak domestic and export demand with its prices in Indore mandis today being quoted at ₹5,500-₹6,500 a quintal. In Neemuch mandi also dollar chana traded low, with dollar chana (best quality) being quoted at ₹5,820-₹6,300 a quintal, dollar chana (average) at ₹5,300-₹5,745 a quintal. Dollar chana (inferior quality) ruled at ₹4,730-₹5,210 a quintal.

In containers also dollar chana declined on weak export demand with dollar chana (42/44 count) being at ₹7,150, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹7,000, while dollar chana (58/60 count) fetched ₹6,650 a quintal. The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis today was recorded at 3,500 bags against 12,000 bags in mandis across Madhya Pradesh.