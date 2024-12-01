New Delhi Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders with immediate effect.
The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by ₹16.50 with effect from today. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is ₹1,818.50 from today. Prices of 5 KG Free Trade LPG cylinders have also increased by ₹4.
Prices of 14.2 KG domestic cylinders remain unchanged.
Last month too, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased, by ₹62. These price adjustments are expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.
The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.
This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.