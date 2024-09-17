With Karnataka’s sugarcane crushing season set to begin after November 15, attention has now turned to Maharashtra, where anticipation is building around when the State government will green-light the season’s start. Industry insiders suggest that commencing the season after November 1 would allow mills to plan more effectively. However, with State elections approaching, there is growing pressure on the ministerial committee to make a decision quickly to avoid disruptions.

Last year’s crushing season was marked by significant delays, causing logistical problems for farmers who struggled to transport their sugarcane. Many had to burn their crop mid-season due to the extended delay in processing. Protests over delayed payments further prolonged the season, resulting in substantial financial losses for farmers. These past challenges have heightened calls for an early start this year, as farmers and mill owners look to avoid repeating last season’s difficulties.

Good rainfall brings hope

Encouragingly, key sugarcane-growing regions in Maharashtra have received good rainfall over the last two months. By June, many farmers were grappling with water shortages, which had stunted crop growth. However, from July, improved rainfall helped boost the growth of sugarcane, particularly in areas with well-drained soil. Producers are optimistic that intermittent rainfall forecasted for September and October will further aid the crop, reducing concerns over water shortages during the harvest period.

Despite these positive signs, estimating this year’s sugarcane yield remains uncertain. Experts note that in recent years, there has been a significant difference between initial predictions and actual yields when the harvesting season begins. Millers are still working to develop clear estimates for the expected production increase, but the general sentiment is one of cautious optimism.