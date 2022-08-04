hamburger

Malaysia says ready to help India meet palm oil demand

CUE API | KUALA LUMPUR | Updated on: Aug 04, 2022

As per trade data, India is likely to witness surge in demand for the next six months

Malaysia said on Thursday it was ready to help India meet its palm oil demand in view of potentially erratic supply from top supplier Indonesia.

India is expected to see a surge in demand to around 800,000 tonnes per month for the next six months, Malaysia's Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said in a statement, citing data from the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association.

