‘Mango exports to US could top past shipments’

India’s export of mangoes to the US, which is set to resume after a gap of two years following a joint protocol on irradiation of the fruit, is likely to surpass exports worth $ 4.7 million in 2019-20, according to the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

The Centre has secured the approval of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for export of Indian mangoes to the US in the new season and exports will start with the Alphonso variety of mangoes from March onwards, a press statement released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Tuesday. India will also export pomegranates, while decks have been cleared for import of cherries, alfalfa hay and pork from the US

TPF meet paves way

This follows an agreement reached between the two countries at the India-US Trade Policy Forum(TPF) meeting in November 2021 on easing market access for certain agricultural products. The TPF was led by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

“The export of Indian mangoes has been restricted by the US since 2020 as USDA inspectors were unable to visit India for inspection of irradiation facility due restrictions imposed on international travel because of Covid-19 pandemic... A revised work plan has been worked out, including phase-wise transfer of oversight of pre-clearance of irradiation treatment to India as agreed upon between both the countries,” the release said.

Tai and US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced on Monday that India had agreed to allow imports of US pork and pork products into India, removing a long-standing barrier to US agricultural trade. “India’s agreement to allow US pork imports for the first time is great news for US producers and for Indian consumers,” said Ambassador Tai.

“We will continue working to strengthen the US-India trade relationship and I appreciate Minister Goyal’s efforts to facilitate this important development,” she said in a statement.

On prospects for mango exports, the Commerce Ministry pointed out that there is a huge acceptance and consumer preference of Indian mangoes in the US. India had exported 800 tonnes of mangoes to the US in 2017-18 valued at $ 2.75 million, which increased steadily to $3.63 million in 2018-19 and $4.35 million in 2019-20. “As per estimates received from exporters, the export of mangoes in 2022, may surpass the figures of 2019-20,” the Commerce Ministry release pointed out.