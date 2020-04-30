Market uncertainty hits pepper prices

The uncertainty in upcountry markets and lower buying interest dragged pepper prices in Kochi down by ₹1 a kg on Thursday.

The prices of ungarbled varieties came down to ₹311 per kg, while MG1 garbled stood at ₹331. New pepper fetched ₹301. The offtake was 14 tonnes mainly from Wayanad, while there were hardly any arrivals from Idukki primary markets because of the lockdown, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

According to him, the restrictions in many North Indian markets such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra have affected pepper procurement. Some consignments destined for interior places in Rajasthan are lying in Jaipur because of the lockdown.

Any fresh demand for Kerala pepper may turn upwards because of the non-availability of pepper from Idukki, he said.