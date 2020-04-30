Market uncertainty hits pepper prices

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
The uncertainty in upcountry markets and lower buying interest dragged pepper prices in Kochi down by ₹1 a kg on Thursday.
The prices of ungarbled varieties came down to ₹311 per kg, while MG1 garbled stood at ₹331. New pepper fetched ₹301. The offtake was 14 tonnes mainly from Wayanad, while there were hardly any arrivals from Idukki primary markets because of the lockdown, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.
According to him, the restrictions in many North Indian markets such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra have affected pepper procurement. Some consignments destined for interior places in Rajasthan are lying in Jaipur because of the lockdown.
Any fresh demand for Kerala pepper may turn upwards because of the non-availability of pepper from Idukki, he said.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...