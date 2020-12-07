MCX-Crude oil: More space on the upside

The price of crude oil has been under pressure in the months of September and October. As a result, the December futures contract of crude oil on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) marked a low of ₹2,594 by the end of October. But the contract swiftly reversed the trend and the contract is on an uptrend since early November.

In mid-November, the contract moved above the critical level of ₹3,000, turning the direction of the trend in its favour. The rally continued and last week the contract broke out of the resistance at ₹3,400 and marked a fresh high of ₹3,449 before ending the week at ₹3,407 on Friday. The latest breakout has confirmed a bullish flag pattern, indicating that the contract can witness a sharp rally from here.

Substantiating the positive outlook, the daily relative strength index is pointing upwards and stays above the midpoint level of 50. The moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart is tracing an upward trajectory and lies in the positive territory. Also, the 21-day moving average (DMA) crossed over the 50-DMA before a couple of weeks, hinting at a possible shift in the medium-term trend to bullish.

A rally from here can take the contract to ₹3,600. Interestingly, the bullish flag pattern indicates a potential target of ₹3,800. On the back of the above reasons, traders can be bullish and initiate fresh long positions on declines with stop-loss at ₹3,215.