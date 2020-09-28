MCX-Lead on a downtrend

The October futures contract of lead on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India continues to trend downwards from the early August high of ₹157. While trending down, the contract breached a key supportat ₹153 and extended the down-move. On Friday, the contract declined 0.8 per cent, breaching a support at ₹148 , and continues to hover below this level. The contract began the week on a marginally positive note at around ₹146 and started to decline; it now trades at ₹145.7-levels. The near-term outlook is negatively biased. The outlook will remain bearish as long as the contract trades below ₹150-levels. If it declines below the immediate support level of ₹145, then it can trend downwards to the subsequent key support level of ₹140. Next support is placed at ₹134. The September contract, likely to expire this week, is trading at ₹149 with a negative bias. On the other hand, if the contract conclusively moves beyond the support at ₹150, this will alter the short-term downtrend and take the contract upwards to ₹154 and then ₹158.

Traders can short the contract on rallies with stop-loss at ₹150. A conclusive fall below ₹145 can pull the contract down to ₹140.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis.

There is a risk of loss in trading