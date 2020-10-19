MCX Metldex logs ₹146 cr turnover in first-half session

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
The MCX iComdex Base Metal index futures has logged a turnover of ₹146 crore in the first half trading session on first day of trading on Monday.
The October 23 Metldex contract has logged a turnover of ₹85 crore and the November contract registered ₹61 crore. The October contract closed with a gain of 0.72 per cent at 15,505.
The contract has a lot size equal to 50 times of underlying Base Metals Index. The tick size for the contract is ₹1. On expiry, the contract would be cash-settled. The sectoral index tracks real-time performance of a basket of MCX Base Metal futures including Zinc (5 mt), Copper (2.5 mt), Nickel (1.5 mt), Lead (5 mt) and Aluminium (5 mt) futures. It carries 33 per cent weightage of Zinc, 29.8 per cent of Copper, 14.7 per cent of Nickel, 12.8 per cent of Lead and 9.4 per cent of Aluminium.
In August, MCX had launched futures trading on its bullion index Bulldex which had registered an average daily turnover of ₹ 251 crore as on October 15.
“Index trading will facilitate instant portfolio diversification and encourage thematic elements in portfolios. The index will soon emerge as a new real time barometer for Indian metal industry,” said PS Reddy, Managing Director, MCX.
