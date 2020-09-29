MCX-Natural gas trading with bearish bias

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
The October futures contract of natural gas in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), that began trending up from about ₹180 in early August, marked a fresh high of ₹221 in the first week of September.
The contract then reversed the trend and witnessed a sharp fall, giving up most of the gains recorded in August. Following this, the contract again made a failed attempt at rising last week, when it reversed from the resistance level of ₹216. It is currently hovering around the important level of ₹200.
Since the price is trading below the 21-day moving average (DMA), the outlook is bearish and a break below ₹200 can intensify the sell-off. Corroborating the same, the daily relative strength index is showing a fresh downtick and it is now below the midpoint level of 50.
Since the contract is inclined to downtrend, traders can short with a stop-loss at ₹210. While the nearest support is at ₹195, this level can be breached, and the price could drop to ₹187. On the upside, the resistance levels are at ₹208 and ₹216.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading
