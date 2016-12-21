MCX nickel may extend fall

The near-term view has turned bearish for the nickel futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The contract has tumbled over 4 per cent in the past week breaking below a key support at ₹750/kg. It is currently trading around ₹740. Key resistance is in the region between ₹750 and ₹755.

Intermediate bounce to this resistance zone may bring back fresh selling interest in the contract.

A fall to test the next important supports at ₹715 and ₹706 is likely in the coming days. The 21-day moving average at ₹771 is a key resistance to watch.

The outlook will turn positive only if the contract manages to surpass this hurdle decisively.

Short-term traders with high risk appetite can make use of a rise to ₹750 to initiate fresh short positions.

Stop-loss can be placed at ₹765 for the target of ₹720.

Revise the stop-loss lower to ₹745 if the contract declines to ₹735.

The presence of the 21-week moving average and a trend line makes the ₹715-₹706 zone a strong support region for the contract.

The current fall is likely to halt around this support zone and a reversal is possible from there.

Such a reversal can take the contract higher to ₹750 once again.

A strong break above ₹750 will ease the downside pressure and will also signal the beginning of a fresh leg of a medium-term up move.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading