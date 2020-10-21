MCX-Nickel sees fresh breakout

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
The October futures contract of nickel on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been on a corrective decline in September, reversed the direction in early October as the price band of ₹1,040 and ₹1,050 provided cushion.
The contract has been gaining since it crossed over the 21- and 50-day moving averages (DMA) - indicating a positive outlook. Additionally, it has broken out of the prior high of ₹1,165.3 on Tuesday, strenghtening the case for the bulls.
Further appreciation in price can take the contract to ₹1,215 in the near-term and if the bullish momentum sustains, it can even rise to ₹1,250. Notable support levels below ₹1,165 can be spotted at ₹1,136 and ₹1,100 – the 50-DMA.
Affirming the bullish bias, the daily relative strength index is rising in tandem with the price, showing good upward momentum. Also, the moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart has been steadily moving upwards.
Considering the above factors, traders can be bullish and buy MCX-Nickel in declines with stop-loss at ₹1,136.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...