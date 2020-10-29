MCX Q2 net profit slips 18 per cent to Rs 58.55 crore

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Wednesday reported 18 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 58.55 crore during the second quarter ended September 30.

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 71.75 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, MCX said in a statement.

MCX’s total income fell 5 per cent to Rs 137.52 crore for the September quarter, from Rs 144.53 crore a year ago.

The operating income increased by 12 per cent to Rs 119.68 crore as against Rs 106.58 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

For the half-year ended September 30, its net profit stood at Rs 114.98 crore compared to Rs 115.45 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income was Rs 260.22 crore as against Rs 255.37 crore a year ago.