MCX to launch futures on Codex Energy

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 25, 2021

The trading unit will be ₹125 and minimum order size is at 80 lots

MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, has received market regulator Sebi approval for launching futures trading on iComdex Energy index.

The date of launch of the index futures will be informed to the market participants, said the exchange in a statement. The index contract will be cash settled on expiry.

The energy index captures the price movement of crude oil and natural gas. The trading unit will be ₹125 and minimum order size has been fixed at 80 lots.

The maximum trading limit for individual clients will be 1,000 lots or 5 per cent of market wide open position, whichever is higher for all iComdex Energy index futures contracts combined together.

For members maximum limit has been fixed at 10,000 lots or 15 per cent of market wide open position, whichever is higher for all iComdex Energy index futures contracts combined together.

Published on August 25, 2021

