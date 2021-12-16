Commodities

MCX to launch options on natural gas from Jan 17

Our Mumbai Bureau December 16 | Updated on December 16, 2021

Has received Sebi approval

MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, has received Sebi approval for launching options trading on Natural Gas (1,250 MMBTU) futures.

To start with, two contracts expiring next February 21 and March 24 will be available for trading from January 17. On expiry, the first contract will devolve in futures on February 22, said the exchange.

Published on December 16, 2021

