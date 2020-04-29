MCX to levy 100% margin on crude oil

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
In an extremely cautious move, MCX has levied an initial margin of 100 per cent on all existing and yet-to-be-launched crude oil contracts from Thursday, due to increased volatility in prices.
Following the circular, investors will have to pay in full to open a position in crude oil futures, besides replenishing it with mark-to-market loss overnight from Thursday.
Upset over the exchange settling the last expired crude contract with negative prices for the first time in the history of commodity trading, some of the brokers have filed a case in the Mumbai and Delhi High Courts which has refused to give an interim relief even while accepting the petition for further hearing.
The minimum initial margin has been fixed at ₹95,000 per lot. An additional margin of ₹1 lakh per lot will be levied on near month crude oil futures contract and on short side of near month crude oil options contract, said MCX Clearing Corporation.
Further, an additional margin of ₹50,000 per lot will also be levied on all other crude oil futures contracts and on short side of crude oil options contracts, including yet-to-be-launched crude contracts.
Moreover, based on the price movement, an additional mark-to-market (MTM) margin of 50 per cent will kick in if crude oil prices fall 50-75 per cent from the previous close at MCX and NYMEX, and the MTM margin will be increased to 100 per cent if prices fall 75-90 per cent, it said.
In case prices fall over 90 per cent from the previous close, the additional MTM margin will be increased to 125 per cent, it added.
The exchange will consider enhancing the additional margin if the volatility in prices continues. Spread margin benefit on initial margins will not be provided in crude oil contracts, it said.
The volatility scan range has been increased from 5 per cent to 20 per cent for all existing and yet-to-be-launched crude oil options contracts, while the extreme loss margin of 1.25 per cent will continue on all crude oil futures and short positions of all options contracts.
The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures, based on which MCX settles its contracts, jumped to a high of $13.85 and was up 8.8 per cent on Tuesday night, almost wiping out a fall of 27 per cent in this week.
The US crude inventories rose by 10 million barrels to 510 million barrels in the last one week.
