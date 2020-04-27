MCX to set ₹1 as bottom price for 100 barrels of crude oil in India

The bottom price for 100 barrels for crude oil will be set at ₹1 by the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). After last weeks crude oil price debacle, MCX is in discussion with market regulator SEBI to announce a rule to fix the bottom price of crude oil and other contracts traded on its platform at ₹1, sources told BusinessLine. A single contract of crude oil on MCX consists of 100 barrels of crude oil.

One of the key reasons for MCX to set the bottom price at ₹1 is that the trading platform does not allow traders to put ‘negative price quotes’.

Last week, the price of crude oil futures in on the US exchange closed at negative $37 as there is no demand for oil in that country due to Covid-19 lock down. This caused chaos at MCX as the exchange follows final price of NYMEX, the US exchange, to settle its contracts in India. Since the US prices slipped into negative terrain, the MCX fixed settlement price of April month crude oil contracts at negative ₹2,884. It led to a loss of nearly ₹442 crore for several traders as there were 11,500 contracts of crude oil futures outstanding at monthly expiry.

On April 20, the day when crude oil prices crashed into negative in the US, trading at MCX had closed at 5 pm as pre decided due to Covid situation. Usually, trading on MCX is allowed up to mid-night mainly to mirror the US market.

Brokers and traders have revolted against the MCX now by approaching court for setting a negative price of its crude oil contracts. Their argument is that MCX cannot set negative price for its oil contracts as its trading platform has not enabled such a provision. Yet, crude oil contract specification of MCX suggests that it would follow the NYMEX final price for settlement. Crude oil trading generates the largest amount of volume on MCX.

Risk management with regard to crude oil trading is lax considering that margin required for trading 100 barrels of crude oil is less than 5 per cent. This lures retails traders who often end up making loss. In comparision, least amount of margin required for trading in equity derivaties is 15 per cent.

“How can MCX do settlement at negative price when it does not allow traders to put such bids. Also, the exchange has issued several circulars in the past that it will not allow negative pricing. When the instructions are so clear, setting negative price is illegal,” said V P Gupta, MD, Prrsaar Commodities, which has moved Delhi High Court against MCX.