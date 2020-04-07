MCX turnover rises 27% to ₹84 lakh crore in FY’20

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Aided by a sharp jump in bullion and energy prices, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) logged a record market share of 94.01 per cent in the fiscal ended March 2020.
The total turnover in futures trading rose 27 per cent to ₹83.97 lakh crore in the last fiscal with an average daily turnover increasing 26 per cent to ₹32,423 crore (₹25,647 crore).
Bullion turnover increased by 93 per cent to ₹29.15 lakh crore (₹15.13 lakh crore) while that of energy was up 60 per cent to ₹38.13 lakh crore (₹24.50 lakh crore).
The exchange also recorded the highest daily bullion turnover of ₹35,112 crore last month for the first time after the levy of the Commodities Transaction Tax in July 2013. The newly-designed one gram gold metal futures contract saw delivery of 8,090 coins since last November.
Base metals turnover slipped to ₹15.68 lakh crore (₹25.25 crore). Total quantity of 74,206 tonnes of base metals was delivered on the exchange platform, including 24,924 tonnes of aluminium, 18,777 tonnes of copper, 4,993 tonnes of lead, 1,114 tonnes of nickel and 24,397 tonnes of zinc.
Agriculture futures turnover on MCX fell to ₹1 lakh crore (₹1.01 lakh crore) largely due to drop in agriculture commodity prices.
