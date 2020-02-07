Medium quality new turmeric arrives at Erode

Erode market witnessed medium quality new turmeric arrivals on Friday.

“Medium quality Mysore-8 variety arrived at the weekend and there was no improvement in prices. Medium quality old turmeric was also placed for sale. We are expecting the arrival of new turmeric from Erode area by the end of this month,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the new turmeric was sold at ₹5,799-6,685 a quintal of finger variety and ₹5,499-6,249 a quintal of root variety. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,591-6,708 and root variety at ₹5,399-6,333. Of the total arrival of 2,001 bags, 880 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹5,659-6679 and root variety at ₹5,389-6,389. Of the arrival of 868 bags, 774 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,608-6,529 and the root variety at ₹5,088-6,188. Of 329 bags kept for sale, 291 were sold.