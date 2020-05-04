Migrant workers’ exit worries spice trade

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The departure of migrant labourers for their home states seem to have put pepper trade in a fix. According to the industry, their leaving would hit the sector badly, as these people are involved in various farm-related operations.
All sections of the spice industry are engaging these labourers and their absence is likely to affect various operations in the short term, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.
Meanwhile, pepper prices in Kochi remained steady at ₹310 for ungarbled varieties on Monday, while the offtake was hardly five tonnes. MG1 garbled varieties realised ₹330, while new pepper was quoted at ₹300.
According to Shamji, the government's directive to open hill produce shops in the red zone areas of Idukki and Wayand – the main spice producing districts – only for two days has led to limited pepper arrivals to Kochi. The Hill Producers Association has demanded that these shops be allowed to be open five days a week.
The Karnataka pepper market appears to be tight for supplies because farmers/ do not want to part with their stock at the current prices. There are also apprenensions over the rapid spread of of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...