Mineral production index for April up 7.8 per cent

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for April 2022 rose by 7.8 per cent year-on-year at 116.

As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines, coal output stood at 665 lakh tonnes, up 28.8 per cent; lignite up 28.4 per cent y-o-y to 40 lakh tonnes; natural gas (utilised) at 2748 million cu. M, up 6.4 per cent y-o-y, and magnesite production rose 44.3 per cent y-o-y to 8,000 tonnes.

Crude oil production was down 0.9 per cent at 25 lakh tonnes y-o-y; while copper concentrate output was down 4.2 per cent y-o-y at 8,000 tonnes

Iron ore production at 218,00,000 tonnes dropped by 5.6 per cent while limestone output at 343,00,000 tonnes slipped 2.7 per cent y-o-y, respectively.

Other minerals showing negative growth include lead conc (down 11.2 per cent y-o-y), Chromite (down 16.1 per cent y-o-y), and gold (down 22.4 per cent y-o-y).