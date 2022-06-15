hamburger

Mineral production index for April up 7.8 per cent

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Jun 15, 2022

The strong growth is led by coal, lignite, and magnesite output, says the government data

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for April 2022 rose by 7.8 per cent year-on-year at 116.

As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines, coal output stood at 665 lakh tonnes, up 28.8 per cent; lignite up 28.4 per cent y-o-y to 40 lakh tonnes; natural gas (utilised) at 2748 million cu. M, up 6.4 per cent y-o-y, and magnesite production rose 44.3 per cent y-o-y to 8,000 tonnes.

Crude oil production was down 0.9 per cent at 25 lakh tonnes y-o-y; while copper concentrate output was down 4.2 per cent y-o-y at 8,000 tonnes

Iron ore production at 218,00,000 tonnes dropped by 5.6 per cent while limestone output at 343,00,000 tonnes slipped 2.7 per cent y-o-y, respectively.

Other minerals showing negative growth include lead conc (down 11.2 per cent y-o-y), Chromite (down 16.1 per cent y-o-y), and gold (down 22.4 per cent y-o-y).

Published on June 15, 2022
