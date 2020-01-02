Mixed trend in edible oils

Despite strong global cues, weak demand dragged prices of most of the oils at the mandis in Indore.

Soya refined was at ₹935-40 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹895-900. Palm oil (Indore) fetched ₹835, cotton oil (Gujarat) ₹883, while cotton oil (Indore) ruled at ₹918 for 10 kg.

Weak availability perked up groundnut oil today to ₹1,170-90 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled stable at ₹4,000-4,050 a quintal, while raida went for ₹4,100.

Plant deliveries for Jaipur line were also higher at ₹4,825-30 a quintal.