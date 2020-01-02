Commodities

Mixed trend in edible oils

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 02, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

Despite strong global cues, weak demand dragged prices of most of the oils at the mandis in Indore.

Soya refined was at ₹935-40 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹895-900. Palm oil (Indore) fetched ₹835, cotton oil (Gujarat) ₹883, while cotton oil (Indore) ruled at ₹918 for 10 kg.

Weak availability perked up groundnut oil today to ₹1,170-90 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled stable at ₹4,000-4,050 a quintal, while raida went for ₹4,100.

Plant deliveries for Jaipur line were also higher at ₹4,825-30 a quintal.

Published on January 02, 2020
spices and condiments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Surge in farm gate sales impact pepper arrivals in Kochi