Mixed trend in pulses

Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

Pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore showed a mixed trend with moong and urad gaining on improved buying support at lower rate. On Wednesday, moong (bold) gained ₹200 to close at ₹6,400-6,500 with demand outstripping availability. Moong (average) was at ₹4,800-5,500 a quintal. Moong dal (bold) fetched ₹7,500-8,100, while moong mongar ruled at ₹8,500-9,400. Urad also gained ₹100 at ₹6,200-6,400, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,800-5,400. Urad dal (bold) ruled at ₹8,200-8,500, while urad mongar was quoted at ₹8,500-11,000 a quintal.

Tur and its dal, on the other hand, were quoted lower on weak demand with tur (Maharashtra) today being quoted at ₹5,700, tur (Karnataka) at ₹5,900, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹4,800-5,400 a quintal, respectively. Tur dal (sawa no), on the other hand, was quoted at ₹7,700-7,800, tur dal (full) at ₹8,000-8,200, while tur marka ruled at ₹8,300-8,600.

