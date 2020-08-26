Mixed trend in pulses

Pulse seeds showed a mixed trend in Indore mandis with urad, masur and chana ruling firm on demand outstripping availability, while tur and moong slipped.

On Wednesday, tur (Maharashtra) fell by ₹100 to ₹6,000 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) declined to ₹5,100-5,700 a quintal. Improved buying had lifted tur (Maharashtra) yesterday to ₹ 6,100 a quintal.

Moong also declined by ₹100 on weak buying support at higher rate with moong (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,400-6,600 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,700. Urad ruled firm at ₹6,200-6,400 a quintal. Weak availability and improved buying, on the other hand, lifted masur to ₹5,500-5,550 a quintal.