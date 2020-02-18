Commodities

Mixed trend in rubber market

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Tuesday. RSS 4 surrendered to Rs.136.50 (137.00) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade declined to Rs.132.50 (133.00) per kg as reported by the Dealers. The undercurrent was visibly weak but ISNR 20 regained strength mainly on supply concerns, while Latex finished flat on dull demand.

In futures, the March contracts slid to Rs.137.15 (137.83) and April to Rs.140.02 (141.07) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month March contracts were down by 0.64% with a volume of 276 lots and total trade value of 379.29 lakh.

RSS 3 (spot) improved to Rs. 112.52 (111.12) per kg at Bangkok. In futures, the February contracts firmed up to Rs. 107.31 (105.01), March to Rs. 118.58 (116.05) and April to Rs. 121.12 (118.85) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 136.50 (137.00)

RSS-5: 131.50 (132.00)

ISNR 20: 119.00 (118.50)

and Latex (60% drc): 86.00 (86.00)

Published on February 18, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Limited arrivals lift pepper prices