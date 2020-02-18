Mixed trend in rubber market

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Tuesday. RSS 4 surrendered to Rs.136.50 (137.00) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade declined to Rs.132.50 (133.00) per kg as reported by the Dealers. The undercurrent was visibly weak but ISNR 20 regained strength mainly on supply concerns, while Latex finished flat on dull demand.

In futures, the March contracts slid to Rs.137.15 (137.83) and April to Rs.140.02 (141.07) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month March contracts were down by 0.64% with a volume of 276 lots and total trade value of 379.29 lakh.

RSS 3 (spot) improved to Rs. 112.52 (111.12) per kg at Bangkok. In futures, the February contracts firmed up to Rs. 107.31 (105.01), March to Rs. 118.58 (116.05) and April to Rs. 121.12 (118.85) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 136.50 (137.00)

RSS-5: 131.50 (132.00)

ISNR 20: 119.00 (118.50)

and Latex (60% drc): 86.00 (86.00)