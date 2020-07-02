Mixed trend in rubber

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. RSS-4 was quoted steady at ₹118 a kg consecutively for the fifth day by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹114 a kg, according to dealers. The trend was partially mixed as RSS-5 improved marginally on enquires from the non-tyre sector but the overall volumes were dull.

“Uncertainties in the global economic recovery prospects and increasing worries over the number of Covid-19 infections will continue to dominate the market sentiments,” analysts said.

In futures, the July contracts firmed up to ₹119.94 (119.52) and August to ₹122.77 (122.24) a kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The July delivery was up by 0.35 per cent with a volume of 16 lots and total trade value of ₹19.20 lakh.

RSS-3 (spot) slid to ₹115.53 (115.61) per kg at Bangkok. Its July futures declined to ₹98.87 (99.46) and August to ₹100.33 (100.80) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. SMR 20 improved to ₹87.84 (87.02), while Latex 60% weakened to ₹86.32 (86.84) at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:118 (118); RSS-5: 115 (114.50); ISNR 20: 103 (103) and Latex (60% drc): 82.50 (82.50).