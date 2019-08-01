Mixed trend in spot rubber

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Thursday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹148 a kg, according to traders. The grade slid to ₹148 (148.50) a kg according to the Rubber Board. In futures, the August contracts firmed up to ₹144.28 (143.94) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹111.14 (113.99) a kg at Bangkok. August futures declined to ₹131.19 (137.44) a kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 148 (148); RSS-5: 145 (145.50); ISNR 20: 121 (121) and Latex (60% drc): 97 (97.50).