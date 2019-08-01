Commodities

Mixed trend in spot rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Thursday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹148 a kg, according to traders. The grade slid to ₹148 (148.50) a kg according to the Rubber Board. In futures, the August contracts firmed up to ₹144.28 (143.94) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹111.14 (113.99) a kg at Bangkok. August futures declined to ₹131.19 (137.44) a kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 148 (148); RSS-5: 145 (145.50); ISNR 20: 121 (121) and Latex (60% drc): 97 (97.50).

Published on August 01, 2019
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil rises as US crude stocks fall again, Fed cuts interest rates