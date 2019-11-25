Mixed trend in spot rubber

“We never anticipated Alexa to have such a profound impact on society”
Alexa has transformed the world of consumer technology in interesting ways. The smart voice assistant from ...
Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Monday. RSS 4 finished flat at Rs 130.50 and Rs 130.00 per kg respectively according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted unchanged at Rs 126.00 per kg by Dealers. Meanwhile RSS 5 improved marginally on enquiries from the non tyre sector but Latex lost further on dull demand. The overall volumes were low.
In futures, the December contracts improved up to Rs 133.97 (131.67), January to Rs 135.20 (132.87) and February to Rs 138.62 (135.57) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).
RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to Rs 111.67 (110.48) per kg at Bangkok. The November futures closed at Rs 113.33 (114.04), December at Rs 112.47 (110.69) and January at Rs 112.87 (113.73) per kg for RSS 3 on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 130.50 (130.50)
RSS-5: 128.00 (127.50)
ISNR 20: 119.50 (119.50) and Latex (60% drc): 90.00 (91.00)
