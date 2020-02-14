Commodities

Mixed trend in spot rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

Spot rubber showed a mixed mood on Friday. RSS 4 was quoted at a steady ₹138 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹134 a kg, according to dealers.

February futures declined to ₹137.00 (₹138.00), March to ₹138.43 (₹139.48) and April to ₹141.58 (₹142.44) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: ₹138 (₹138); RSS-5: ₹133 (₹132.50); ISNR 20: ₹118.50 (₹118) and Latex (60% drc): ₹86 (₹86).

Published on February 14, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Improved buying perks up pulses