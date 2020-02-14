Mixed trend in spot rubber

Spot rubber showed a mixed mood on Friday. RSS 4 was quoted at a steady ₹138 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹134 a kg, according to dealers.

February futures declined to ₹137.00 (₹138.00), March to ₹138.43 (₹139.48) and April to ₹141.58 (₹142.44) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: ₹138 (₹138); RSS-5: ₹133 (₹132.50); ISNR 20: ₹118.50 (₹118) and Latex (60% drc): ₹86 (₹86).