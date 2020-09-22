Mixed trend in spot rubber

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood as RSS-5 and ISNR-20 regained strength on enquiries from the non-tyre sector on Tuesday.

According to observers, the market showed signs of a partial recovery in prices on early trades but it failed to make all-round gains on buyer resistance.

RSS-4 finished flat at ₹133 a kg consecutively for the seventh day, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade closed steady at ₹129 as per dealers. An uptick in Covid-19 cases cast its shadow over the sentiments during the day.

Natural rubber futures declined in day time trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The near month October delivery was down by 60 yuan (₹650.69) to close at 11,635 yuan (₹126,207.08) a tonne.

RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹146.23 (145.71) at Bangkok. SMR-20 weakened to ₹99.57 (101.30) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹88.02 (88.97) at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:133 (133); RSS-5: 129 (128); ISNR-20: 108.50 (108) and Latex (60% drc): 77 (76.50).