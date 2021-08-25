Mixed trend in spot rubber

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Spot rubber closed firm on Wednesday.
RSS-4 improved to ₹180 (179.50) per kg, according to traders. The commodity opened firm and hit an intra-day high of ₹181 as certain tyre-makers bought sheet rubber from quantity sellers at a premium on early trades.
The grade was quoted steady at ₹179.50 and ₹174.50, respectively, according to the Rubber Board and dealers. The trend continued to remain mixed as RSS-5 and ISNR20 closed unchanged, while latex shed Tuesday’s gains on buyer resistance.
In futures, the August delivery was up 0.33 per cent from Monday’s settlement price to close at ₹183 per kg with a volume of nine lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹141.76 (141.57) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹127.22 (128.76) and Latex to ₹93.40 (94.51) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was up 0.29 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,430 Yuan (₹153,646.49) a tonne with a volume of 19,340 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The forward January 2022 delivery was down 0.23 per cent from last day’s settlement price to close at ¥217.3 (₹146.88) per kg with a volume of 844 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4:180 (179.50); RSS-5: 177.50 (177.50); ISNR20: 167 (167) and Latex (60% drc): 130 (130.50).
