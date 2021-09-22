Mixed trend in spot rubber

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Spot rubber continued to remain subdued on Wednesday. According to sources, a leading tyre-maker insisted for complete deliveries till date before giving fresh purchase orders. However, the covering groups were seen procuring the raw material even above the prevailing levels to fulfil their commitments. The tyre majors were reported to be comfortable with their stockpiles as more imports have already reached their warehouses.
RSS-4 declined to ₹171 (172) per kg, as per traders and the Rubber Board. The grade weakened to ₹166 (167), said dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR20 and latex closed unchanged amidst dull volumes.
In futures, the September delivery was up 0.53 per cent from Tuesday’s settlement price to close at ₹172 per kg with a volume of 23 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The natural rubber contract for the October 2021 delivery was down 3.01 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 12.45 Yuan (₹141.88) per kg, with a volume of 582 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
RSS-3 (spot) surrendered to ₹125.92 (127.37) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 dropped to ₹117.45 (118.05) while Latex improved to ₹88.16 (87.87) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The most active February 2022 delivery was up 1.65 per cent to close at ¥200 (₹134.51) per kg with a volume of 155 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan (OSE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:171 (172), RSS-5: 168 (169), ISNR20: 162 (162) and Latex (60% drc): 123.50 (123.50).
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...