Mixed trend in spot rubber

Spot rubber ended in red on Wednesday. The commodity opened firm but lost the initial gains on buyer resistance coupled with profit booking at higher levels.

“This may be a temporary phenomenon and the market is likely to recover within a few sessions” a dealer said.

A leading tyre maker was buyer on sheet rubber at ₹164 a kg but most traders preferred to hold their stocks expecting an immediate recovery in prices.

RSS-4 declined to ₹165 (167) a kg as per traders. The grade weakened to ₹165.50 (166.50), according to the Rubber Board. The trend was partially mixed as Latex improved further, driven by a steady rise in demand.

In futures, the most active January contracts were down 1.05 per cent from Tuesday’s settlement price to close at ₹165.49 per kg with a volume of 35 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹144.95 (142.91) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 firmed up to ₹133.15 (130.67) and Latex to ₹99.93 (97.31) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the January 2022 delivery lost 0.03 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14.45 Yuan (₹168.94) per kg with a volume of 1,398 lots in daytime trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The most active June 2022 delivery was down 0.29 per cent to close at ¥243.1 (₹156.13) per kg with a volume of 147 lots on the Osaka Exchange (OSE), Japan.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4:165 (167), RSS-5: 161.50 (163), ISNR20: 149 (150) and Latex (60% drc): 130 (127).