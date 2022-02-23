hamburger

Commodities

Mixed trend in spot rubber

Aravindan | Kottayam, February 23 | Updated on: Feb 23, 2022
Assam, Goalpara:30/12/2021: A Rabha tribal farmer taps rubber in his rubber farm in Goalpara district of Assam on Thursday, 30 December 2021.Out of the total 4000 hectares of rubber plantation in Assam, around 2900 hectares are in Goalpara district, which is the highest rubber producing district in Assam and over 7000 familes are dependent directly or indirectly on rubber plantations in Goalpara district. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Assam, Goalpara:30/12/2021: A Rabha tribal farmer taps rubber in his rubber farm in Goalpara district of Assam on Thursday, 30 December 2021.Out of the total 4000 hectares of rubber plantation in Assam, around 2900 hectares are in Goalpara district, which is the highest rubber producing district in Assam and over 7000 familes are dependent directly or indirectly on rubber plantations in Goalpara district. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

In futures, the most active March contracts were up 0.22 per cent

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood with an upward bias on Wednesday. RSS4 closed unchanged at ₹162.00 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was mixed as RSS5 and ISNR20 edged higher on fresh enquiries while Latex continued to remain subdued on buyer resistance.   There were no genuine sellers in the local trading houses during the latter half of the session and the market seemed to be suffering from an acute shortage of the raw material. As per reports, the arrivals continued to record a steady decline implying the end of the peak tapping season and a consecutive drop in production. The overall volumes were low.    In futures, the most active March contracts were up 0.22 percent from Tuesday’s settlement price to close at Rs.164.50 per kg with a volume of 14 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).    RSS3 (spot) firmed up to ₹168.27 (167.97) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 improved to ₹138.34 (136.26) and Latex to ₹130.24 (129.57) per kg at Kualalumpur.   The natural rubber contract for the May 2022 delivery was down 0.64 percent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14.02 Yuan (₹165.48) per kg with a volume of 133,168 lots in daytime trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).    Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4: ₹162.00 (₹162.00), RSS5: ₹161.00 (₹160.00), ISNR20: ₹157.00 (₹156.50) and Latex (60% drc): ₹122.50 (₹123.00)

Published on February 23, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you