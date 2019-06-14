Mixed trend in sugar market

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed and steady at the naka and mill-level on Friday.

On Thursday 18-20 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-₹3,150 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,130-₹3,200 of M-grade.

Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,222-₹3,272 and M-grade ₹3,252-₹3,352. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,200-3,230 and M-grade ₹3,230-3,320.